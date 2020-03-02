Evening of NY Jazz concert benefits Augusta Red Cross March 15

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The 9th annual Evening of New York Jazz is coming to Augusta for one night only, March 15, to benefit The American Red Cross Augusta Area and Sacred Heart Cultural Center.

Long-time Aiken resident and New York jazz singer Gerry Eisenberg, who founded the event, decided to bring an Evening of New York Jazz to Augusta to expand the fan base and provide a unique experience to more people in the Augusta River Region.

Proceeds from this year’s concert will benefit The American Red Cross Augusta Area and Sacred Heart Cultural Center. You will swing, sway and sing to beloved jazz standards Sunday, March 15 at 7pm in the beautiful Sacred Heart Cultural Center, 1301 Greene St., Augusta.

In addition to Eisenberg, musicians performing include Donald Vega (piano), Luke Selleck (bass), and Pete Van Nostrand (drums).

Tables and tickets can be purchased here. Tickets include hors d’oeuvres and wine and beer and are tax deductible.