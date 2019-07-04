Even lawmakers don’t know details on some SC budget items

Columbia, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina’s state budget includes millions of dollars for local parks and festivals and to restore historic buildings. But not even lawmakers know exactly what some of the money will be spent on.

Gov. Henry McMaster vetoed $27 million in budget items that he said lacked an explanation or justification.

The General Assembly overrode those vetoes last week. The Post and Courier of Charleston reports when members asked for explanations, they were given few details.

For one veto, House Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith was asked about $3.4 million set aside for “historic preservation.” The Sumter Republican says his only explanation was it would go to fund and preserve historic sites and buildings statewide.

Lawmakers say the money is a very small part of the state’s $9 billion budget.