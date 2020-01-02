Evans woman featured in debut of TLC’s new Say Yes to the Dress series

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)– The popular TLC wedding dress franchaise, “Say Yes to the Dress” premieres a new series this weekend.

It’s called “Say Yes to the Dress: America” and it features a bride from every US state, as well as Washington, DC and Puerto Rico.

The Georgia bride is from right here in the River Region: Katie Kinson, who lives in Evans.

Katie says being part of the popular “Say Yes to the Dress” franchise is a dream come true! Growing up, she and her mom made it tradition to watch Randy Fenoli and his associates at NYC’s Kleinfeld Bridal Salon every Friday night.

Randy Fenoli is the host of TLC’s “Say Yes to the Dress: America”



Kathie says she had already bought the “wedding dress of her dreams” at Elegant Bridals in Augusta, when Fenoli surprised her at her home in Evans to tell her she had been selected as the Georgia bride!

She and her finace, Arron, won an all-expense paid trip to the Big Apple and she was gifted a wedding gown from the famed Kleinfeld’s. The two were married in a huge group ceremony by Bethesda Fountain in NYC’s Central Park. And Randy was the officiant!

Katie and Aaron at a publicity shoot for TLC’s new series, “Say Yes to the Dress: America”



Katie said being part of that massive group wedding was an amazing experience- and we’ll all get to see it in the season finale this spring! In the meantime, you can watch the premiere of “Say Yes to the Dress: America” this Saturday at 8:00pm on TLC. Again, this debut episode features Georgia bride Katie Kinson, who lives in Evans.