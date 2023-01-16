COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An Evans woman has been arrested after several of her neighbors reported items missing.

All the incidents happened between October and December of 2022.

21-year-old Shaira Khan allegedly took jewelry and shoes from one residence on Conn Drive in Evans totaling $11,000. The victim told deputies that she become suspicious about the missing items after seeing other residences post about it on the neighborhood Facebook page.

Khan’s family has also accused her of theft. According to an incident report, Shaira Kahn stole almost $3000 worth of guns and $1200 worth of jewelry from her own home on Conn Drive.

Other neighbors residing on Conn Drive, say Kahn took 8 watches worth over $7100 along with more jewelry valued at almost $5000.

The suspect’s thefts total $27,000.

Authorities say none of the victims reported any forced entry or suspicious activity in their homes.

Kahn has been charged with Theft by Taking, Burglary, and Larceny.

No word if she is still in the Columbia County Jail.