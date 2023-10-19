EVANS, Ga (WJBF)- Its the season for scary movies and sweet treats and there are lots of fun events to help you celebrate. Thursday night, Evans Towne Center Park will host its annual “Spooktacular Trick or Treat Event.” It’s a night for the whole family – including your fur babies.

Dress your kids and your pet in their Halloween costumes and get a head start on trick or treating.

The park will be decked out in Halloween decorations, but nothing TOO spooky, for the whole family to enjoy.

There will be more than 100 candy stations where kids can load up on treats.

There will be things for your furry friends to do as well.

“A lot of dogs come out to the parks regardless, so they’re going to be here. So we thought it would be a fun way for them to be involved as well. And we do have a few animal hospitals and dog shelters that are going to be passing out candy and dog treats as well,” explained Morgan Blaise, a program and events coordinator to Columbia County Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

And of course there will be food, with food vendors and trucks stationed throughout the park.

“We have six vendors that will be here. ‘Maggie Jane’s’ and ‘Dippin Dots.’ We’ll have ‘Kono Ice,’ ‘Alexander’s BBQ,’ ‘Zaxby’s’ and ‘Sinless Sweets.’ So a great variety. A lot of options top choose from,” Blaise said.

The “Spooktacular Trick or Treat Event” is happening here at Evans Towne Center Park Thursday, October 19 from 6 pm. to 8 p.m.

Admission to the event is free.