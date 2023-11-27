EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Some upgraded Christmas lights and an ice skating rink are officially up and running at Evans Towne Center Park, as well as a new clothing store.

This will be Evans on Ice’s sixth year at the park. Its owners decided to leave it up longer this year because so many people have been enjoying it.

“From years past people have asked us, ‘hey, we want more time, more ability to get out there on the ice,’ said Mike Boerner, the founder of Evans on Ice. “So, we opened about a week earlier this year and we’re staying open about a week or two later this year. So November 9th was our opening day, January 15th will be our last day to skate.”

And Southern Time Clothing just opened up right behind the performing arts center – so far they’ve seen a lot of people coming in to do some holiday shopping.

“It’s been two weeks from today, and it just been amazing,” said Sophia Parkhurst, the owner of Southern Time Clothing. “So busy, so fun meeting everybody. It’s been awesome.”

Parkhurst believes the store was just what the area needed.

“There’s not many in the area, especially in the Columbia County area that offers both, which was a big thing for us,” she said. “Both men and women’s accessories and hats and everything for everybody. We offer small to plus sizes which was a big thing for us, too. Just something for everybody when they walk in store.”

There are also new Christmas displays and extra lights at the park this year for families to enjoy.

“So, a lot of new Santa displays throughout the park, and also all of the trees are lit along the walking path, we didn’t have those last year so it’s a lot brighter,” said Janet Wheatley, the Programs and Events Manager for Columbia County. “The only thing that’s not currently lit is the Christmas tree because we’ll do that at the Christmas tree lighting this coming Sunday night.”

Park-goers I spoke to are excited to see everything lit up.

“My grandkids and the kids out here that they play with, they love the decorations,” said Clement Brown. “We haven’t been out here at night yet when the lights are actually on, we will be out here.”

For more information on upcoming Columbia County and Evans Towne Center Park events, click here.

For more information about Evans on Ice, click here.

Southern Time Clothing is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.