COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Evans Towne Center dog park and large field will be closed on Tuesday due to the Summer Breeze Concert that is taking place.

Officials say that Evans Town Center Boulevard will also be closed along with the parking lot behind the stage and the dark park parking lot starting at 8 A.M. and will stayed closed until midnight.

However, the playground and splash pad areas will remain open and accessible from Ronald Reagan Drive.

Officials want to let the public know that parking for the event will be located in the parking garage and lots located at 015 Evans Town Center Boulevard along with the government complex on Ronald Reagan Drive.

Tuesday night’s concert features Charlie Puth.