EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Construction of what’s going to be called “Evans Society Center” is expected to be completed by March 1st, and the owners of the future businesses in the plaza have big plans.

The plaza, located in Evans Towne Center behind the Columbia County Performing Arts Center, will be home to Southern Time Clothing, Goat Kick Coffee Company, Mirin Fusion Kitchen and Edward Jones Financial Group.

Sisters Ahnna and Sophia Parkhurst, the co-owners of Southern Time Clothing, want to bring the latest trends to the area.

“Clothing, accessories, bags, everything pretty much,” they said. “We’re really trying to be in touch with what we like to wear, what our friends like to wear, what our boyfriends enjoy, and kind of a little mix of everything for everybody.”

This will be Goat Kick Coffee Company’s second location, and it’s not your average cup of joe.

“We do roast our beans locally,” said Natalie Jacobs and Jennifer Bojescul, the co-owner and bar manager. “Also, we do really focus on being that warm, welcoming, inviting location of going to get your coffee, but people knowing your name, knowing your face.”

It will also be Mirin Fusion Kitchen’s second location, and they’re looking to switch things up.

“It’s gonna be a lot nicer, it’s a bigger store, we will have a little bit different menu items,” said Chee Ren, the owner.

After the recent closings of several businesses in the Evans Towne Center Meybolm Building, these business owners are hoping it will bring some of that foot traffic back.

“We’re really gonna miss those businesses. It’s very unfortunate,” Natalie Jacobs with Goat Kick Coffee said. “But, location wise, we are incredibly excited because at our other location we’ve had customers come up to us saying they’re excited for the opening of this location, because it’ll be easier on their commute to work. So we’re very excited,” Jennifer Bojescul with Goat Kick Coffee said.

Southern Time Clothing and Mirin Fusion Kitchen’s grand opening should be sometime before summer, and Goat Kick Coffee Company is expected to open in March after construction is completed.