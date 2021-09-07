Evans on Ice to return to Evans Towne Center Park for 2021 holiday season

EVANS, Ga (WJBF) – Starting in November, Evans on Ice will set up shop at Evans Towne Center Park.

This year the attraction will feature a new 60×100 foot ice-skating rink.

According to a press release, Evans On Ice plans to closely monitor the current Covid Delta Variant and the impact it is having.

Safety will be a priority; sanitizing stations will be located throughout the rink area and organizers will follow local and CDC recommendations to keep staff and patrons safe.

The Sparkle Express holiday train will operate on the weekends and food trucks will be scheduled for Friday and Saturday evenings.

The attraction runs from November 17th until January 3rd.