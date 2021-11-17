Evans on Ice open for business

Evans, GA (WJBF)- People are excited for holiday events to return after all of last year’s cancellations. Now Evans on Ice is back.

The popular Columbia County event brings a real ice skating rink, with real ice, not synthetic, to the CSRA for people to enjoy.

It began in 2017 as Augusta on Ice, but the hope was always to have it in Columbia County. Mike Boerner said a friend encouraged him to start the event.

“I called him one day and I said, hey what do you think? Augusta doesn’t even have an indoor ice skating rink anymore let alone an outdoor one,” Boerner said. “And he said Mike it’s one of the best things that you can do. He said it’s a great way to get involved in a community, to give back to the community. He said it’s a tremendous amount of work but it’s absolutely fulfilling and wonderful.”

Boerner said Evans on Ice gives people a holiday experience those who live in the South don’t usually get to have. There are even skate buddies to help people who have never ice skated before.

“We’re going to have a little fire pit out here to roast marshmallows. That’s going to be on the weekends. And then we have basic concessions. The hot chocolate is delicious, real marshmallows. Then we have just basic, just standard concessions. And then we are also having a full line of food trucks this year,” explained Boerner.

Evans on Ice opens Wednesday, November 17th from 5 p.m to 9 p.m. It will run through the holidays until January 3rd.

Tickets range from $12 on weekdays to $16 on weekends. Season passes are $130.

CLICK HERE for more information.