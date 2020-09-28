Evans On Ice cancelled for 2020

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The popular ice skating attraction in the CSRA will not take place this winter season. NewsChannel 6 learned that Evans On Ice is one of the many casualties of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Boerner Family released the following statement:
With the uncertainty surrounding the Covid19 Pandemic heading into the fall and winter months, we have made the difficult decision not to host Evans On Ice for the 2020 season. We are working closely with the team at Columbia County Parks and Recreation to make next year (the 2021 season) the best and most fun yet! We appreciate the support of the children and families as well as sponsors that make our event possible. See you next year!The Boerner Family