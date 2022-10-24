COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One Evans Middle School student has been charged after making threatening comments.

According to school officials, students reported to school administrators that the student made threatening comments on Monday, October 24th.

Officials say that after further investigation, the student was charged with terroristic threats, and they add that the student will be held accountable according to the code of conduct.

School administrators say that after discovering that there was no danger to the school, the day operated as normal.