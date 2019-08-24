Evans man dead following incident in Tennessee

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJBF) — An Evans, Georgia man is dead following an incident at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee.

Officials say named Kirk Lazar, 70, was hiking with his wife on the Juney Whank Falls Trail and collapsed “approximately 100 yards from the trail head.”

We’re told people nearby immediately started CPR until Swain County EMS got to the scene, according to WJHL.

We’ve learned Lazar died at the scene. He was reported to be in “cardiac distress.” No further details were immediately available.