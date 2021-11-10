Evans High School teacher charged with inappropriate sexual misconduct

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Today we're going to address the topic of down syndrome. Now that is a topic that we typically like to address in October because that's the month dedicated to Down Syndrome Awareness, just as it is domestic violence and breast cancer, but as you know Down syndrome - and those other topics for that matter - are things that we can and should talk about year round. But we're going to really take a look at it today we have an expert on the subject who's going to talk about not only the condition itself, but the need for more acceptance and inclusion in our world for people in their families who, for whom Down syndrome is a part of their lives. And we are going to do all of that with a very familiar face.

Brad Means: Oh my gosh. I remember that day. I also remember back when I used to weigh that little, that was a pleasant memory to see on the screen, Marlena thanks for putting that together. Jillian Benfield is our special guest today we're going to catch up with her. We're going to take a look at all of her efforts, when it comes to Down syndrome including the message for her book that you need to look for down the road all toward her goal of creating a more inclusive environment. She is yes a television reporter, anchor, author blogger, and our friend Jillian Benfield. Jillian thank you for coming back with us, my goodness gracious that was Violet. She was a newborn basically in that video, she's eight now?