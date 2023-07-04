EVANS, Ga (WJBF)- It’s Independence Day and there are several celebrations happening tonight across the CSRA featuring huge firework shows.

If you don’t have any specific plans today and are looking for something to do, you have options in both Augusta and Evans.

Boom in the Park is being held at Evans Towne Center Park tonight. It’s an event that hundreds of people attend every year on the 4th and it’ll be packed full of entertainment.

The free event will feature live music, food trucks, and fireworks.

Janet Wheatley with Columbia County said it’s a night the whole family can enjoy.

“We have live music starting at 6:30 and that– the national anthem will kick off the day. Then we’ll have an opening act, which is the “Keven Mack Band” and then we’ll have “Whiskey Run” as the headliners. Then, we have tons of food vendors, food and beverage vendors- over 30 of those available.”

Wheatley suggested that people bring chairs and blankets to sit on. The parking lots closest to the park will be closed for food trucks, so people will need to park in nearby lots and walk over.

There will be something new this year- an emergency walking lane across the park. It will allow first responders to reach a potential emergency more quickly.

And in downtown Augusta at the Common, another big celebration will be held. The free event is put on every year by the City of Augusta.

It features food vendors, live entertainment, and, of course, the huge fireworks show.

“It seems like there’s a strong appetite for citizens to get back out into the community. This year we’re looking forward to having more participants, more activities downtown, more movement downtown,” explained Maurice McDowell, Director of Parks and Recreation in Augusta. “So, we’ve got more vendors this year, more entertainment this year, more opportunities. So, we’re excited about that. Excited about the citizens being able to come out and celebrate the 4th of July as we celebrate the independence of our great nation here.”

Both events are from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks are expected to start at both locations around 9:15 p.m.

Photojournalist: Will Baker.