Evacuees ‘not playing with Mother Nature’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Thousands of evacuees continue to wait out the storm until it’s safe to return home. While they wait in local shelters, many are just happy to be out of the direct impact of Hurricane Dorian.

You just never know what Mother Nature will do. That’s the sentiment of one evacuee we spoke with. It’s why so many people dropped everything and sought shelter in the CSRA.

“When they said everybody needs to meet at the Civic Center, I told my grandkids, come on y’all. We ain’t finna play with God,” said Nancy Thompkins, of Savannah.

When the threat of Hurricane Dorian was announced, Thompkins was off to her job.

“I had to call out from work because I didn’t have anywhere to go. I catch the bus to and from work,” she said.

She’s one of more than a thousand men, women and children unable to leave on their own. Thanks to a local agreement with Chatham County, she boarded a bus and made her way to safety with all she could take.

“They said only two items per person,” Thompkins.

She’s no stranger to Augusta. Thompkins is a native. This is also her third time back home trying to escape danger.

She recalled, “Matter of fact, the three times that we evacuated we’ve seen some of the same people.”

And she’s not alone. Many of her grandchildren came too.

We asked Qui’Naijh Morris, “What does it mean to be here with grandma out of harm’s way?”

She replied, “Nice. Because I don’t want to get swept away with the storm.”

“I love myself, I love life and I love my grandchildren,” said Thompkins. “When they say it’s time to go, it’s time to go.”

Nancy Thompkins has a granddaughter who is nine months pregnant in the shelter as well.

She’s not expecting too much flooding at her Savannah home, but it’s a different story for relatives.

“No, I’m not too much worried. You never can say what Mother Nature might do. I’m on a slope,” she described of her home.

Thompkins and other evacuees are all still in need of donations. Those can be made at the Old Fire Station.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps