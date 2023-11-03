RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Eugene “Gino Rock” Brantley launched his campaign for Richmond County Sheriff Thursday evening.

The ballroom at the Hyatt House in downtown Augusta is where many people filled the room in support of Brantley.

His mission for the May 2024 election is to be “Accessible, Active, and Approachable”.

His experience spans more than 20 years in law enforcement, 16 of those with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

“The biggest thing with the sheriff’s office right now is the morale of the officers. I think they are overworked, I think they are under-appreciated and I think if we can fix the vacancy part of it. We can recruit and retain officers that have experience– we’ll have a great foundation and something to build on,” Filer for Richmond County Sheriff Eugene Brantley said.

The Sheriff’s race will take place on the May 21st, 2024 General Primary Ballot. Qualifying for that race will be March 4th through the 8th.