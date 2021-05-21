Eudora Farms to open walking trail filled with exotic animals

SALLEY, Sc (WJBF) – Beginning June 2nd, Eudora Farms will have a walking trail in addition to its drive-thru safari.

This three acre area will consist of six new exotic animal enclosures. Visitors will experience walking with these new exotic animals and exotic birds. The new exotic animals to Eudora Farms will be announced at the ribbon cutting.

The owner and founder of Eudora Farms, Mark Nisbet, says over the past year data show people from Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Virginia, and all over South Carolina, travel hours to ride through the drive thru safari and he wanted to give them a way to stretch their legs, before they head home.