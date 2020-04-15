EU blasts Trump’s WHO funding cut, fears it worsens pandemic

GENEVA (AP) – Nations around the world are reacting with alarm after President Donald Trump announced a halt to the sizable funding the United States sends to the World Health Organization.

Health experts warned the move could jeopardize global efforts to stop the coronavirus pandemic. The European Union on Wednesday said Trump has “no reason” to freeze WHO funding at this critical stage and called for measures to promote unity instead of division.

Germany’s foreign minister, Heiko Maas, pushed back at Trump’s announcement., saying on Twitter that “placing blame doesn’t help.”