AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The westside of Essie McIntyre Boulevard will be closed due to the 15th Street widening project.

Traffic controllers say that this due to utility work in which crews will remove and replace the existing drainage structures and then reconstruct the roadway.

The Essie McIntyre Boulevard closing will start Thursday, September 22nd and last until Wednesday, September 28th.

Controllers say if the work is completed ahead of schedule, the roadway will re-open early, but it could possibly be closed longer if weather delays the work.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, this work is related to the Transportation Investment Act (TIA) funded SR 4/15th Street widening project, and this TIA project runs from Milledgeville Road to Government Road in Augusta overall.

Drivers are being asked to pay special attention to traffic control devices, signs, posted speed limits and use alternate route at this road closure location.

Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.