Escaped convict captured in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An escaped convict from Muscogee County, Ga was captured in Augusta.

That incident happened Friday around noon.

33-year-old John Pollock of Augusta walked away from a work detail on February 7th in Muscogee County.

Pollock is serving a three year sentence for Second Degree Burglary.

His sentence start date was January 25th, 2018 with a maximum release date of January 24th, 2021.

No word on if he’ll receive additional time for his escape.

