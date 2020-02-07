Escaped convict captured in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An escaped convict from Muscogee County, Ga was captured in Augusta.
That incident happened Friday around noon.
33-year-old John Pollock of Augusta walked away from a work detail on February 7th in Muscogee County.
Pollock is serving a three year sentence for Second Degree Burglary.
His sentence start date was January 25th, 2018 with a maximum release date of January 24th, 2021.
No word on if he’ll receive additional time for his escape.
