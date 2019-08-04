Equipment stolen from Town of Williston; authorities searching for suspect

WILLISTON, S.C. (WJBF) — Authorities in Williston, South Carolina arrested one person after equipment was stolen from the town. They are searching for another suspect.

Authorities say on Friday, July 26, two people stole a scissor lift from the town of Williston.

Authorities say on Friday, July 26, two people stole a scissor lift from the town of Williston.

Dallas Kinkead has been charged and arrested. Another man, Victor Addotta, is still at large and wanted by Williston Police Department.

Dallas Kinkead has been charged and arrested. Another man, Victor Addotta, is still at large and wanted by the Williston Police Department.

As of this time, the property has not been recovered.

If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement agency, the Williston Police Department at 803-266-7011, or the Barnwell County Dispatch at 803-541-1080.