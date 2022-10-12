AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The ENOPION Theatre Company is holding auditions for their new production, “The Cure.”

Organizers are calling this a “Dining Theatre Experience,” and they are looking for actors ages 16 and up.

According to organizers, rehearsals for the theatrical production begin November 7th.

Organizers with the theatre company say that if you are interested in auditioning for the show, you can call (706) 771-7777 to schedule your audition or go to the ENOPION website.

Organizers say that this what you will need to do if you decide to audition:

Prepare a one-minute monologue

Sides will also be given for a cold read

Each actor must also sing a song- with accompaniment or acapella

The ENOPION Theater Company presents “The Cure” is set to begin on March 31st 2023 in its new venue at the Flowing Wells Theatre.