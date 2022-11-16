WASHINGTON (AP) – The Energy Department on Wednesday awarded nearly $74 million from the bipartisan infrastructure law for 10 projects to advance recycling and reuse of batteries for electric vehicles and other purposes.

The funding will go to academic and commercial applicants in seven states, including four in California.

Other grant winners are in Nevada, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee, Indiana and Alabama.

The announcement supports President Joe Biden’s goal for electric vehicles to make up half of all new vehicle sales by 2030.