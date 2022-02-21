Ending Augusta mask mandate to go before committee

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Last fall commissioners approved a mask mandate for all city government building, on Tuesday starts the process to finding the votes to end it.

The requirement to wear face coverings in city buildings has been in place for nearly four months, long enough for some commissioners.

“Numbers are down with COVID, I see this more now, it’s becoming kind of a control situation,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

Commissioner McKnight placing on the agenda for Tuesday’s committee meeting an official call to end the mandate.

“You have hospitals here locally for the first time since the pandemic started didn’t have any new cases I think it’s worth the conversation a lot of people are tired of wearing these masks,” says Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

At A.U. Heath COVID cases are down dramatically since the beginning of the month. but still slightly higher than the first of the year,

Some commissioners say the mandate should only end when medical professionals say it can.

If we’re having conversations about ending the mask mandate, it’s not because we just want to not wear masks but it’s because the medical professionals are telling us it’s okay to do so,” says Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

At last week’s commission meeting the call to end the mandate had mayor Davis calling out supporters to think of others

“I just want to urge us let’s be thoughtful and not thoughtless, we’ve lost loved ones we lost co-workers,” said Mayor Davis.

But those wanting to end the mandate are not taking the mayor’s words to heart.

“Did the mayor change your mind Tuesday about not wanting to end it?”

“The mayor didn’t change my mind about anything,” said Commissioner Clarke.

The first stop for ending the mask mandate will be the commission’s administrative services committee, Commissioner Clarke, McKnight and Garrett, are not members of that committee, in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.