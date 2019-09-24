Empowering women to succeed in business

Women in business – whether young women are interested in pursuing that field – what obstacles they might face, how are things going for women entrepreneurs and employees, and CEOS in the world of business. Melissa Furman of the Hull College of Business from AU will break that down for us.

Brad Means: Melissa, welcome to The Means Report, and thanks for what you do for our young people.

Melissa Furman: Thanks for having me.

Brad Means: So let’s just start with a general question. You’re in the trenches every day. You’re seeing the up and coming business leaders. Do we have a lot of young women interested in that field?

Melissa Furman: Oh, absolutely.

Brad Means: Good.

Melissa Furman: Right now in business schools across the country, about 50% of enrollment are women. And so we are graduating more women in business, and absolutely, they’re coming out ambitious and ready to take on the world as business leaders.

Brad Means: You know, it’s interesting, you said 50%. If you had to do an average, it looks like four out of every 10 businesses out there are owned by women right now, so they’re at 40%, maybe closing in on 50 nationally. Growth is increasing every year. Things look good. Is that the feel that you get? Is this a field that you tell your students, “You’re smart to go into it.”

Melissa Furman: Oh, sure. I mean, entrepreneurship is growing altogether, and so I think it’s just a natural phenomena that women are going into it as well. There’s a lot of great different grant opportunities and funding opportunities for women in business and entrepreneurship, and so it’s the perfect time for them to be thinking about those opportunities.

Brad Means: I was gonna ask you about money. Do banks treat women trying to start their business or get involved in the world of business, and they need that capital, do they treat them the same as they do men, or do you know?

Melissa Furman: I would hope so.

Brad Means: Yeah.

Melissa Furman: I think that’s the whole point of women in business, and where we’re trying to be, is to be viewed as equal. And so I would hope they would treat them the same. However, there may be some additional barriers that women have to overcome in starting their own businesses. And so, in terms of treatment it’s the same, but they may need to go about a different route or pursue some additional resources to be able to get it off the ground.

Brad Means: What’s influenced these young women, especially, to go into this field? Is it a female role model in their lives? Is it a male role model? What’s made ’em go into the field?

Melissa Furman: I think it’s just more women pursuing formal education and learning about different career opportunities, and actually research is showing that women in business actually don’t have a lot of female role models to look up to, and that’s actually a challenge or a barrier that a lot of young women have to overcome. Because they’re not seeing those role models in business, and they don’t necessarily see themselves in those roles at a young age. And so, that’s what we’re trying to do differently in the Hull College. And I know business schools across the country is exposing them to different women in those roles so they can see themselves in those roles eventually.

Brad Means: There is a gender wage gap. The latest stats show that the average female in the workplace earns 79%. 79 cents, excuse me, for every dollar a man earns. What do you do to address that at the collegiate level, and at the business level, as well, to change that?

Melissa Furman: Well, the first step is awareness. Is, I think, making our young women aware that that wage gap exists if they don’t already know. But my approach has been, is I challenge the women who are concerned about the wage gap, I ask them, “Have you ever asked for a raise?” ‘Cause a lot of times women tend to not ask for a raise, or tend to not promote themselves in the same way that men do. And so some of that gap or barrier may be self-imposed. So that’s my first step, is making them aware, and then giving them the confidence to go in and ask for more money and the money that they deserve.

Brad Means: Where does that reluctance come from, do you think, on their part?

Melissa Furman: Again, I think it’s the lack of female role models. I think it’s society, and women at a young age are taught to be respectful and thoughtful and kind. And some researchers will even tell you it’s just their genetic makeup, that women function differently, they think differently, and they may be willing to do things at a different rate. And so, I think it could come from a lot of different places.

Brad Means: Respectful and thoughtful and kind sound like such great characteristics in general, but in the workplace, they can get you steamrolled, can’t they?

Melissa Furman: Yeah, absolutely, absolutely.

Brad Means: People will take advantage of you. So my question is, what about when they get into the office setting, and they encounter bias?

Melissa Furman: Sure.

Brad Means: What’s the best move then?

Melissa Furman: Yeah, well, the first thing I tell my young women is to anticipate the bias, and know that the bias is there.

Brad Means: You tell ’em it’s coming?

Melissa Furman: It’s coming, and here are the tools and resources that you can use to overcome that–

Brad Means: So tell me what–

Melissa Furman: when you do encounter it.

Brad Means: I’m sorry for interrupting. Tell me what kind of language you use. What do you say to ’em? When you start work, here’s what’s gonna happen, you know, on day two, three, or after the grace period’s over. What do you say?

Melissa Furman: Well, I just simply tell them, first of all, to be them, and to be confident in what they do. And then if they do confront that bias, to not necessarily come at it from an aggressive standpoint, but just to make others aware of that bias and to be confident in who they are, and promote the strengths and skills that they have.

Brad Means: Have you seen people employ that strategy and see that it works, and see that it kinda turns their life around in the workplace?

Melissa Furman: I think it depends culturally. And I think it depends on the industry, I think it depends on the company, and even the region of the country. It’s also generationally. I talk to a lot of the young women, that some of the people in leadership roles from different generations may treat them differently. And they may have a different approach encountering them than they would a young colleague who may make some of those biased comments. So I think they need to factor that in as well.

Brad Means: I was gonna ask you about that. Tell me, if you can, what parts of the country, or industries are more female friendly.

Melissa Furman: When you say female friendly, clarify for me.

Brad Means: Well, I mean, where they would encounter less bias, where they would encounter fewer obstacles, where they would not have to be on guard as much.

Melissa Furman: Yeah, my observation has been primarily in more urban areas.

Brad Means: Yeah.

Melissa Furman: The women don’t confront it as often, and also more in the northeast, they don’t confront it as often. But again, that’s just cultural differences, and I think people need to be respectful of that, but they will encounter it more frequently in more rural areas of the country.

Brad Means: You know, we looked at the numbers at the beginning of this segment, where you have basically half of your students pursuing business degrees are women. Four out of every 10 businesses in this country are female owned or have female CEOs. Are those numbers where we want them to be? Do we want it to get at and stay at 50/50?

Melissa Furman: Yeah, I think what’s exciting to celebrate is that you’ll find more women in management and professional roles than you did 20 years ago. However, where we’re still seeing the gap is in the upper level leadership, CEO, c-suite level. And my opinion, as a mid-stage career professional, is I think just the applicant pool of women needs to get larger. And I feel as they get larger, and the younger women continue to go through education and get the experience, that we will see more women in c-suite level positions.

Brad Means: Where does that start, kindergarten? Where does it start?

Melissa Furman: I think so, yeah. I mean, I think as early as kindergarten. I think it’s just some different cultural differences and having young women think of themselves in occupations other than nursing or being a teacher. And so, I think it’s society as a whole. And it’s the American culture needs to adapt that.

Brad Means: We talk a lot about cyber, whenever we have anybody from Augusta University on this set.

Melissa Furman: Absolutely.

Brad Means: Is that a great field for women to go into to be treated equally, to be able to advance, and excel?

Melissa Furman: Absolutely, I mean, I think right now there’s not as many women in cyber and technology as we would like, but that’s quickly catching up. And I have found that the field of technology and cyber are very appreciative and respectful of women. And so, absolutely, I would tell women that’s a great career field to pursue.

Brad Means: Our next segment is gonna be about politics, and the role that gender plays in politics. Does that play a role, politics? Does politics play a role in the business climate when it comes to women? Have you heard anything about whether women care who is in charge, or care who is president? Does that play into it?

Melissa Furman: Yes. Again, I think it goes back to being able to view women, female role models. You know, just recently I surveyed some of my young women, and I said, “Give me the name of three female leaders.” And they had a hard time coming up with those names. When I said, “Give me the name of three leaders,” the majority of them gave me three names and those three names were names of men.

Brad Means: Really?

Melissa Furman: Then I said, “Give me the names of three female leaders.” They struggled with it a little bit, and when they did come up with names, they came up with names of celebrities, actresses, where I think as we get more women in leadership roles in politics, the younger women will start to see themselves in those roles as well.

Brad Means: So finally, just a message to parents out there. If they’re buying what you’re saying and they want their daughter to ride this wave to success later in their lives, what can they say to ’em now? What should it look like and sound like in those households with daughters?

Melissa Furman: I think they need to empower them that they can do whatever they want to do within reason, and they have to understand that there’s different things that you’ll need to do to get to where you are. And also just to treat them to have confidence and to be them in the workplace, and to anticipate the bias that they are gonna encounter when they get there.

Brad Means: That’s good advice. Melissa Furman, thanks again.

Melissa Furman: Thanks.

Brad Means: For being here, and for what you do.

Melissa Furman: Appreciate it.

Brad Means: Yes, ma’am.

Melissa Furman: Thank you.

Brad Means: We appreciate you very much, Melissa Furman from the Hull College of Business at Augusta University. AU always good to us here on The Means Report.