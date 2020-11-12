Empire State Building to shine green in celebration of the 2020 Masters Tournament

NEW YORK (WJBF) – The Empire State Building will shine its world-famous tower lights in “Masters green” on Thursday, November 12th in honor of the start of the 2020 Masters Tournament from Augusta National Golf Club.

The 84th edition of the Masters Tournament, originally scheduled for April 9th – 12th is currently underway.

Due to inclement weather play was postponed then resumed this Thursday morning at 10:22 a.m.

