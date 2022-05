GEORGIA (WJBF) — Big changes to a critical food assistance program are less than two weeks away.

Starting Wednesday, June 1, SNAP benefits in Georgia will go back to the way they were before the pandemic.

The Georgia Department of Human Services announced that P-SNAP benefits will end on May 31, 2022. Eligible customers will continue to receive regular SNAP benefits in their EBT accounts based on the last two digits of the head of household’s client ID number.