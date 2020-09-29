Deadly accident involving 18-wheeler, Fulton County police vehicle on I-20 near Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga (WJBF) – Crews are on the scene of a fatal accident involving an 18-wheeler and a Fulton County Sheriff’s Office vehicle on I-20 in Grovetown.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office tells us that two Fulton County Deputies are dead as a result of the accident.
The incident happened on Interstate-20 Eastbound at Exit 190, Grovetown exit. At this time all eastbound lanes of the interstate are shut down in that area.
This is a developing story.
