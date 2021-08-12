Emergency crews investigating car in pond on Natalie Circle

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Emergency crews are investigating at the scene of a crash in a pond on Natalie Circle.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Richmond County Fire/ EMA and a dive team are on scene.

There is no word on whether or not anyone is in the vehicle.

Details are limited at this time as investigators are still working the scene.

