“Emanuel,” documentary on victims of Charleston Church Shooting, in theaters Monday

People stand outside as parishioners leave the Emanuel A.M.E. Church, Sunday, June 21, 2015, in Charleston, S.C., four days after a mass shooting at the church claimed the lives of its pastor and eight others. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Four years ago Monday, a gunman opened fire inside a bible study at Emanuel A.M.E. Church in downtown Charleston. Nine people were killed including the church’s pastor, State Senator Reverend Clementa Pinckney.

The shooting prompted a discussion on hate crimes and race. It led to the removal of the Confederate flag from statehouse grounds on July 10, 2015.

A documentary on the Charleston church shooting will premiere Monday night.

The “Emanuel” documentary takes you inside the homes of the victim’s family members and inside the Emanuel A.M.E. church.

Brian Ivie directed the one-hour and 15-minute film. He’s part of a production company dedicated to telling stories of faith and social justice.

Academy Award winner Viola Davis who is from Saint Matthews and NBA star Stephen Curry are the executive producers.

The documentary “Emanuel” will only air Monday and Wednesday night nationwide.

The film screens in Augusta at the Regal 20 on Agerton Lane.

The documentary at 7 p.m. both Monday and Wednesday.

All of the proceeds from the documentary will go to the families of the victims as well as the three survivors of the Charleston church shooting.