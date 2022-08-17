EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Police and EMS responded to scene of a horrific crash in Emanuel County.

NewsChannel 6 has learned that three people were killed when a passenger van and a semi-truck collided on Highway 57 and Griffin Ferry Road outside of Stillmore around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday.

An investigation revealed that the van was traveling north on Griffin Ferry Road when it failed to stop at the stop sign and traveled into the path of the semi at a high rate of speed.

Three of the passengers in the Ford van were killed in the crash, a fourth victim was transported to Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta with serious injuries.

The tractor-trailer was traveling south on Highway 57 and was hauling clay at the time of the crash. The driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to Emanuel County Hospital with minor injuries.

The highway was shut down until about 10:15 a.m. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The names of the deceased have not been released.

This is a developing story.