SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Recognizing a piece of music history in Swainsboro.

A new sign now sits in front of the historic Nancy Theater there acknowledging it as the site of Hank Williams, Jr.’s first live performance back in 1958 when he was just eight years old.

The sign also lists other legends that performed there including Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn and, of course, James Brown.

The theater is still standing but no longer hosts concerts.

You can check out more of Swainsboro’s music history at the Music Memories Museum on West Main Street.