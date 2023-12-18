SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Law enforcement officers in Emanuel County are investigating a pair of shootings in Swainsboro Monday night.

According to the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office, the first shooting happened at around 7 p.m. on N. Racetrack St. and left 1 person dead.

Another shooting happened about 30 minutes later.

There is at least one injured. That victim is being treated at an Augusta hospital.

Details are limited at this time. NewsChannel 6 will update when more information is available.