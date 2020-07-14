Emanuel County Schools to hold public meeting discussing reopening plans

EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Emanuel County Schools will hold a public board meeting Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. at Swainsboro Middle School, 200 Tiger Trail, Swainsboro, to discuss the school district’s plan for reopening.

In late June, the school system sent out a letter to parents to encourage their participation in the feedback process leading to the school system’s plan for reopening:

“There are a couple of things that we know for sure. First, COVID-19 will still be a part of our community as we begin school this year. Secondly, there will not be an effective vaccine ready for mass use by the time school starts. One of the most challenging aspects of preparing a reopening plan is that restrictions and guidelines change weekly.”

In that letter, Superintendent Dr. Kevin Judy told parents that the schools would be reopening and that in-person instruction was being considered a priority, both for the learning of the students and for the consideration of parents whose jobs do not allow for at-home learning during the school day. Additionally important, Dr. Judy wrote, was the health concerns of parents of students who are medically fragile.

The process has been intentionally structured so that the plan is not changed multiple times prior to August 3rd.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Board of Education will address parents’ concerns they’ve received, both individually and via an online survey sent out to parents in late June. Tuesday’s meeting will be held ahead of the school board’s announcement Friday, July 17th, detailing the district’s reopening plan.

The meeting tonight at 5:30 p.m. will be open to the public.

