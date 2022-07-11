EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An Emanuel County woman is behind bars for Murder.

Around 9:00 pm Saturday night, July 9th, Emanuel County 911 received a call of a male being shot on Stokes Avenue in Twin City.

Twin City Police, Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office, and Emanuel County EMS responded.

The Emanuel County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded a short time later.

Upon their arrival, they found 31-year-old Nicholas Jovantay Hall of Swainsboro, dead from a single gunshot wound.

34-year-old Peggy Ann Milton of Twin City, was arrested at the scene.

She is currently at the Emanuel County Jail charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.