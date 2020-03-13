Emanuel County Schools will not alter schedules due to coronavirus

EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Emanuel County Schools will not alter schedules due to the coronavirus.

“There were many factors that went into this decision, which included concerns with our ability to feed students, daycare availability and the potential financial burdens placed upon parents in order to take care of their children if schools closes,” according to a letter addressed to parents and guardians from Superintendent of Schools Kevin A. Judy.

“Based on information from the Department of Health, there are no confirmed cases in COVID-19 in our area, there are no presumptive cases in our area, and there is currently no evidence to indicate community transmission of it in our area,” it added.

Meanwhile, field trips outside Emanuel County are canceled from March 16-April 3, the district is working with respective regions to make a decision on future athletic events, and outside access to schools will be limited to essential individuals only.

Students and employees who are sick are asked to stay home.