Emanuel County Murder suspect found after extensive search

EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Approximately 9:00 p.m. Thursday night, Stillmore Police Department and the Emanuel Co Sheriff’s Office responded to an altercation between two men.

Upon arrival, officers found one individual was deceased and the other had fled.

A diligent search of the area began. A short time later, Swainsboro PD officers & K9 and GA State Patrol Aviation were requested and joined the search.

At approximately 1:30 am Friday, a tip was called into Emanuel Co 911.

After a short foot pursuit, the suspect was apprehended on U.S. Hwy #1 and Lexsy-Stillmore Road.

The deceased is identified as 74- year old Larry Hadden of Stillmore.

Dakota Shaman Sutton, 24, of Stillmore has been arrested and charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault.