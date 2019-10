SALLEY, S.C. (WJBF) — If you get an email from the Town of Salley asking for a Google Play card, it’s a scam.

Officials say the town clerk’s email was hacked the morning of Tuesday, October 2.

“Do not reply to any emails, we will never ask for personal information or solicit any funds or ask you to purchase Google Play cards over an email,” officials said.

You’re asked to disregard any email request asking for the item.