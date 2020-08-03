Eli Lilly moves into phase 3 of antibody trial

(CNN) – Eli Lilly and Company is moving into a late-phase clinical trial of its antibody treatment for COVID-19.
The pharmaceutical giant said it’s recruiting 2400 nursing home residents and staff for the trial, now entering its third phase.
That population is the hardest-hit by the pandemic.
The hope is the therapy will offer protection, and possibly ease symptoms for those who are infected.
The trial will determine if a single dose reduces the rate of infection over a month.
It will also determine if it can reduce COVID-19 complications over two months.
The antibody therapy was created with Canadian biotech company Abcellera.
