Eleven Georgia men indicted for illegal firearms possession & drugs, several from the CSRA

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Eleven defendants face federal charges including illegal possession of firearms and drug possession after separate indictments by a grand jury.
The indicted cases are being investigated as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods in collaboration with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the FBI, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administratio.
Defendants named in federal indictments from the December 2021 term of the U.S. District Court grand jury include:
- Larry Bennett Jr., 25, of Savannah, charged with Possession of Alprazolam, Oxycodone, Codeine, and Marijuana with Intent to Distribute; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime;
- Dillon Cole Gay, 28, of Pembroke, Ga., charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime;
- Brandon Lamar Williams, 29, of Savannah, charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Possession of a Firearm by an Illegal Drug User; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime;
- Jamie Lee Cogan, 37, of Thomson, Ga., charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute; Possession of Firearms by a Convicted Felon; and Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime;
- David Kreiss, 46, of Swainsboro, Ga, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Possession of an Unregistered Sawed-Off Shotgun; and Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number;
- Raheem Dasheen Jackson, 29, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;
- Keyon Quinton Adams, 28, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;
- Asim Simmons Jr., 22, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;
- De’Montre Murray, 22, of Columbia, S.C., charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;
- Fredrick Connell Blount, 37, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and,
- Dontray Lewis, 42, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon