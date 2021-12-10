Eleven Georgia men indicted for illegal firearms possession & drugs, several from the CSRA

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Eleven defendants face federal charges including illegal possession of firearms and drug possession after separate indictments by a grand jury.

The indicted cases are being investigated as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods in collaboration with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the FBI, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administratio.

Defendants named in federal indictments from the December 2021 term of the U.S. District Court grand jury include: