Electrolux looking to hire 100 people

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – LOOP, an Augusta-based recruiting firm, is hiring 100 professionals at Electrolux’s Customer Excellence Center located at 2715 Washington road in Augusta, Georgia.

The new hires, called “Eluxperts,” will support Electrolux’s growing line of home appliances including refrigerators, dishwashers, washing machines, ranges and ovens, room air conditioners, dehumidifiers and vacuum cleaners.

The Eluxpert role offers hourly compensation, benefits offering, and limitless opportunity for career advancement. After a one-month onsite training period, the role has the opportunity to transition to remote or work from home.

To learn more about the this job and other job opportunities click here.

