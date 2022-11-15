AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The Richmond County Board of Elections will meet Tuesday to certify the results of the midterms. This is the final step in the election process.

Certification is a formality in the election process. Election officials will vote to agree that all the votes have been counted and are accurate and then they will confirm the winners.

This comes after a week of reviewing disputed ballots, conducting post-election audits, and double-checking numbers for accuracy.

Travis Doss, director of the Richmond County Board of Elections, said that certification is a necessary step.

“We have to make it official. It’s just like any official document. Richmond County certifies the results, basically says, these are the results that we have counted. These are the results that we have verified and then we send it off to the state, he explained. “And all 159 counties have to do that. But then the state will get it, they will compare their numbers, and then they will do a certification themselves.”

Doss added that there is still a lot of work to do.

“Next we have a runoff and in that runoff we have the senate race and we also have a school board race in District 2. In the meantime, we’re having to prepare for a special primary for the House District 129 and that will take place of December the 20th. The challenge that we are faced with here in Richmond County is both elections are going to be conducted at the same time,” he said.

The meeting to certify the election will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Board of Elections warehouse at 2029 Lumpkin Road.

The public is invited to attend.

Photojournalist: Will Baker.