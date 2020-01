HEPHZIBAH (WJBF) – The Richmond County sheriff’s office is responding to a shooting on the 3800 block of Wendell Street in Hephzibah.

According to dispatch a woman shot a man around 6:30 Thursday morning.

That victim has died and the woman is in police custody. No word on her charges just yet.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the scene and we will bring you more information when it becomes available.