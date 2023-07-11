FORT GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) – Eisenhower Army Medical Center is welcoming a new commander, Colonel James G. Pairmore.

Colonel James G. Pairmore was assumed command of Eisenhower Army Medical Center during a change of command ceremony, Tuesday, July 11 on Barton Field.

Pairmore replaced Col. Heidi P. Mon, who led Eisenhower’s COVID response efforts as they expanded patient capacity three separate times and received patients from across the Medical Readiness Command, East footprint.

Col. Mon leaves Eisenhower to become the Deputy Corps Chief for the Medical Service Corps in Falls Church, Virginia.

Col. Pairmore now leads Eisenhower after commanding the Joint Medical Unit, Joint Special Operations Command at Fort Liberty (formerly Fort Bragg), North Carolina. He addressed the Eisenhower team during his remarks. “It is an honor to join you as you provide 5-star health care, train the next generation of Army medicine, build readiness and project medical power worldwide. I will strive to be your chief enabler and I am already your biggest fan.”

COL Pairmore’s operational assignments include operations Provide Comfort II, Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, New Dawn, Enduring Freedom-Horn of Africa, Resolute Support, and Inherent Resolve.