AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- “there’s always bumps in the road but keep what you do after is what makes you shine” said Ty’Annah Briggs, student at Glenn Hills Middle School.

Eight students in the Richmond county public school system, sitting next to loved ones during the ‘REACH Georgia’ signing day ceremony.

REACH Georgia is program pairing 8th grade scholars with an academic coach and mentor throughout high school helping them maintain a 2.5 GPA or higher…. These students are already excelling above average, hoping to receive a $10,000 scholarship for higher education.

“I feel very excited and happy for myself because I worked very hard for it and I pushed through all the obstacles that has came my way and I’m very thankful for everybody that has held me down through it ” said Ty’Annah Briggs, student at Glenn Hills Middle School.

” I’m not really confident in myself and the scholarship really boost the confidence but in the future i’m planning on becoming a crime scene investigator ” said Dakota McGahee, student at Tutt Middle School.

School leaders also had parents sign documents, making sure they hold their children accountable.

” just continuing to speak life into her letting her know that she can accomplish anything any problems anything i’m always there for her” said Darsha West, parent.

“it feels great i’m behold proud I have very high expectations of her i’m proud because she’s meeting all of those expectations that I have, and I know she can surpass the expectations that I have of her because she’s awesome” said Natasha Jenkins, parent.

The scholars also say it takes a lot to excel academically And for other students who hope to achieve the same goals.

“Don’t give up, keep trying ” said Dakota McGahee, student at Tutt Middle School.

Once the students complete this program the scholarship will carry them throughout their college years.