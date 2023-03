CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Clarendon County authorities say there have been at least eight overdoses by people who have taken a “blue pill” containing Xylazine. Two of the cases involved young adolescents.

“Tranq” is the common street name. It is a non-opioid animal TRANQuilizer. It is often combined with other drugs without the user’s knowledge.

This can be very deadly and irreversible.