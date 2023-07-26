GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – With school just around the corner, Columbia County Schools is reminding drivers students and buses are too– so it’s important to pay attention.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says school buses are the safest way for students to travel to and from school.

“In this area, in the Grovetown, we’ve had few incidents– as experience as a driver– I have seen a little bit of the incidents. Not that many,” Columbia County School System Bus Driver Team Captain Ismael Seda said.

But that doesn’t mean accidents don’t happen.

“In the summertime I don’t have to slow down and that’s the whole message reminding you, it’s time to slow down, to look for the buses. If there is a bus stop in your neighborhood, children are gonna be there. Small kids, middle school kids, high school kids,” Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Communications Director Robert Hydrick said.

That’s why the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety joined Triple-A to educate faculty within the school system.

“If you see those amber-red lights, go ahead and be aware of your surroundings and slow down some,” Department of Public Safety MCO3 Steven Albreycht said.

The goal is simple: keeping children safe.

“Public safety is important, it’s a priority. Protecting is an even higher priority and making sure our kids can get to and from school safely, each day, is the number one priority and we need everyone’s help,” Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Communications Director Robert Hydrick said.

Ismael Seda says the signs on the streets and on the buses are important– and ultimately can prevent accidents and save lives.

“We are trained, as bus drivers, that we are gonna put our– what we call the eight-ways– that’s like a warning signal for the vehicles that are coming from the opposite side or behind us so they can have caution and they can slow down and stop in case that we are gonna stop for picking up kids.”

School leaders, bus drivers, and police all agree — putting the distractions aside and focusing on the road will help keep kids safe.