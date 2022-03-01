Denmark, South Carolina (WJBF) – Voorhees College has received a grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Voorhes is among four other Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to be awarded the grant in order to address deferred maintenance and plan for rehabilitating historic buildings on campus.

The grant, totaling $650,000 for the five institutions, was announced Monday, February 28th and is being awarded through the National Trust’s HBCU Cultural Heritage Stewardship Initiative.

“We appreciate this grant, which will be used to support our Cultural Heritage Stewardship Plans for Menafee and Massachusetts Halls and other historic areas across campus. These historic structures are a source of pride for us and will be used to educate future students who matriculate at our institution,” says Ronnie Hopkins, president of Voorhees College. “We, like other HBCUs, have significant infrastructure challenges and these resources will help us resolve some of them.”

According to the press release, Menefee Hall, constructed in 1907, is a coed residence hall with each room having single or double accommodations, shared bathroom, and a shared living space. There is also a shared laundry room.

Massachusetts Hall, constructed in 1930, is a campus administration building that also contains a large auditorium.

According to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the initiative provides technical assistance, funds new Cultural Heritage Stewardship Plans, and empowers HBCUs with resources to protect, preserve, and leverage historic campuses, buildings, and landscapes, ensuring that these academic institutions and symbols of African-American pride continue to inspire and educate future generations.