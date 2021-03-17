Various CSRA schools closing Thursday ahead of severe weather

(WJBF) – A number of CSRA schools will be closing or transitioning to online learning Thursday, ahead of severe weather moving into the area.

Currently, Blackville District 19, Barnwell District 45 and Williston District 29 will transition to online e-learning Thursday.

Bamberg School District 1 will transition to virtual learning on Thursday.

All Aiken County Public Schools will be closed on Thursday, and all athletic games and practices will be cancelled.

